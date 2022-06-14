Shilpa Shetty REVEALS her parents called her 'Nikamma' for THIS reason

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most admired actresses in B-Town. She is adored by everyone for her bubbly nature and for the energy she brings wherever she goes. Apart from being an actor and a mother, the actress also judges reality shows, hosts talk shows, takes yoga lessons and writes books for heath freaks. The actress is currently on a promotional spree of her upcoming release Nikamma.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the 47 year old diva opened about a lot of personal things. On being asked if she was ever called ‘nikamma’ by her parents, she said, “It happened to me when my mom saw my prelims report just before my SSC examination. I had scored some 48 percent, which was disgraceful." She continued saying that her priority was to pursue volleyball and given the kind of player that she was, she could make it big in the sport. But knowing that her mother was disappointed with her marks, she studied hard before the exams to score decent percentage and keep her at bay.

Shilpa was also asked about her experience working in Nikamma. To this, the actress exclaimed that it was an amazing journey for her and told that Nikamma was a, “nice clean happy film”. She also told to ETimes that Nikamma was actually her comeback film but the destiny played its part and Hungama 2 premiered on digital means before Nikamma could release. She claimed for all the happenings to be according to the God’s plan.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen in Priyadarshan’s last directorial Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, which premiered digitally last year. She now gears up for her next release titled ‘Nikamma’, directed by Sabbir Khan, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is an official remake of the Telugu film MCA - Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani. The much-awaited movie releases on the 17th of June, in theatres. Apart from this, she is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centred around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year end.

