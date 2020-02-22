Shilpa Shetty REVEALS she always prayed for a girl; Says 'Raj and me were trying for a 2nd child for 5 years'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra announced the arrival of their daughter a day back and surprised everyone. In an interview, Shilpa revealed that she and Raj wanted another child and were trying for a long time.

Just a day back, surprised everyone by announcing the arrival of her and Raj Kundra’s second child, a daughter via surrogacy, who they named ‘Samisha Shetty Kundra’. The good news arrived on February 15, 2020, and left all of Shilpa’s fans happy for her. Many Bollywood celebs poured in good wishes for the couple. Shilpa even shared a glimpse of her daughter’s hand holding onto her finger and it left everyone in awe. Now, post the announcement, Shilpa spoke about the decision to opt for a second child via surrogacy.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa revealed that she and Raj had been trying to have a second child for 5 years. The diva also added that she always longed for a daughter and when she was at the age of 21, she had coined the name ‘Samisha.’ The Hungama 2 actress went onto reveal that she had already taken on projects when she got to know that Raj and she were going to be parents again. She mentioned that her team managed everything in a way that she could wind up work before the arrival of the baby girl.

Shilpa said, “I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month.” Praising her team and manager, Shilpa said, “They helped me complete most of my work before I took the long break in February.”

Meanwhile, from Farah Khan Kunder to , all have been pouring in wishes for Shilpa and Raj on the arrival of her daughter, Samisha. Even Shilpa’s son Viaan Raj Kundra is stoked about being an elder brother. Shilpa and Raj had tied the knot back on November 22, 2009. The diva just kick started her Bollywood career again when she announced her film Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. The film is set to be released on August 14, 2020.

