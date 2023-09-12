Shilpa Shetty reveals she learned to face the camera from Shah Rukh Khan; says Salman Khan is 'all heart'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is regarded as one of the finest actresses in the industry. Debuting in 1993 with Baazigar, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Shilpa did many successful films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, and others. The actress took a long break from the lights-camera-action world and is now gearing up for the release of Sukhee. In a recent interview, Shilpa opened up about her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and how she learned to face the camera from him and also talked about Salman Khan with whom she did many films.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra talks about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she learned how to face the camera from her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about Jawan star, Shilpa said that she learned a lot from SRK. Appreciating the superstar, the actress said, "Bahut sukhee moments the (I had a lot of ‘sukhee' moments) because I was a newcomer unhone (Shah Rukh Khan) bahut patience ke sath mere sath kaam kiya (He has helped me a lot). Kyunki na mujhe Hindi aati thi na acting. Toh maine jo bhi seekha us process mai Shah Rukh se bahut kuch seekhne ko mila mujhe kyunki he was a theatre actor. (Neither I could speak Hindi nor I was a good actor. So during that process, I learned a lot from Shah Rukh Khan).

She further added, "Camera ko face kaise karna, aur jis patience ke sath unhone mujhe scenes mai help kiya voh bahut hi sukhee moments rahe hai mere liye. (How to face the camera. And, the patience with which he helped me was my sukhee moment)."

Speaking about Salman Khan, Shilpa said, "He is all heart. I mean he is a brat. Bahut kaam kiya hai maine unke (Salman Khan) sath lekin I think jinhone unke sath kaam kiya hai woh unko samajhte hai (I have worked with him in a number of films. I think people who have worked with Salman can only understand him)."

Shilpa and Salman have shared screen space in five films so far and they are Garv: Pride And Honour, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Auzaar, Phir Milenge, and Dus.

Meanwhile, Sukhee is all set to hit theaters on September 22, 2023.

