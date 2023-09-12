Shilpa Shetty reveals she never got her due in early days of her career; says, 'I'm surviving because of...'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She debuted in the 1990s and carved a niche for herself after featuring in successful films like Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Dhadkan among others. Later, the actress took a hiatus from the lights-camera-action world and went abroad. Now, Shilpa who is also an entrepreneur is gearing up for the release of her next venture Sukhee. Amidst all of this, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she never got her due in the early days of her career during a recent interview.

Shilpa Shetty reveals she never got her due in early days of her career

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed that she did not get enough chances to portray her acting skills and that she has survived due to the popularity of her songs.

The actress said, "I never got the tag of an actor. I always got relegated or rather typecast into being just a glamorous actor, which is also a great niche to have because today I can proudly say that I can do this (pointing at the poster of her film Sukhee), but can you become glamorous? I can say proudly that I picked from whatever was offered to me and I survived.”

Speaking about surviving due to the popularity of her songs, Shilpa continued, "I have had a long career with so many lows that I used to wonder, ‘Why didn’t I get offered this role or why was I never offered a film with big banners?’ Whatever I have achieved is by working in small films with big actors. I did small characters and no matter whether my films worked or not, all my songs were hits. I am surviving because of my songs."

"There are films of the 90s which I worked in, and the producers would say, ‘Oh, we incurred losses.’ So, I didn’t get the remaining fees also. That time was very different," Shilpa stated.

About Sukhee

Sukhee stars Shilpa Shetty, social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. It is scheduled to release in theaters on September 22.

