Shilpa Shetty reveals what Shah Rukh Khan told her 30 years ago on Baazigar film set

Shilpa Shetty dominated the headlines as the trailer of her upcoming movie Nikamma was released today. During the trailer launch, Shilpa walked down memory lane and remembered her three-decade-long journey in the film industry. She also thanked Baazigar co-star Shah Rukh Khan for giving her tips on how to survive in Bollywood.

Shilpa thanks Shah Rukh Khan for guiding her

Recalling her first day on Baazigar sets, Shilpa Shetty said, “I didn’t know Hindi then, my grammar is still not that good but I do work hard. I have learnt Urdu. I talk a lot in Hindi. My first shot was in a park with Shah Rukh Khan, before the song ‘Kitabe Bahut Si’. At that time, I would quickly say my lines and finish it off and not face the camera. So Shah Rukh would say ‘look at the camera, the camera is your audience and say the lines’.”

The actress further went on to call her journey in showbiz a ‘roller-coaster ride’ full of highs and lows. “I live in the moment and that has been my attitude always, it has been positive,” she added. Shilpa confessed that at the time she started acting, she didn’t even know how to talk in Hindi. She feels the reason why she has lasted so long is that she loved her work very much. The ‘Hungama 2’ actress also took the opportunity and thanked her fans and filmmakers for always supporting her.

Shilpa Shetty's next film Nikamma

To note, Shilpa’s upcoming film Nikamma also stars Abhimanyu D and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles. Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma, is touted to be the action entertainer of the year. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, the film will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

