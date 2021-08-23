Shilpa Shetty reveals what she turns to at a 'low or high point' as she begins a new week; WATCH

Actress has been in the headlines over the past few weeks owing to Raj Kundra's arrest in the controversy regarding the adult film racket. The actress had taken a break from social media and work amid the entire row. Last week, Shilpa resumed her work commitments and returned to the shoot of her dance reality show. She even resumed posting on social media and now, she is back with a Monday Motivation post. Her post is related to the thing she turns to at 'low or high point' in her life and it is all about Yoga.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video of working out in her garden. She is seen doing different yoga asanas including the Virbhadrasana, Malasana. With it, Shilpa penned a caption where she expressed that no matter what happens, she turns to Yoga in her life to stay positive. With it, she urged everyone to be their own warrior. A part of her caption reads as, ""Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life!"~Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced."

Take a look:

As soon as Shilpa shared the video, fans began dropping comments on it. A fan wrote, "Amazing Ma'am." Another fan wrote, "Good Job." The actress previously shared a couple of photoshoot pictures from her recent appearance at her dance reality show with a strong caption about strong women. Amid the Raj Kundra controversy, Shilpa had previously issued a statement and urged everyone to let the law take its own course amid the ongoing probe.

