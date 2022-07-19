Shilpa Shetty reviews R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'; Says 'Best film I've seen in long time'

R Madhavan is flying high as his directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he is also the protagonist, is receiving a good response from audiences and critics alike. The film, which was released on July 1, is getting positive word-of-mouth and currently holds an IMDb rating of 9.3. Now, actress Shilpa Shetty joined the bandwagon and penned a beautiful review for R Madhavan's film.

Shilpa who enjoys a massive fan following, took to the stories section of Instagram and shared a still from the film and penned her review. It read, "#rocketry a must watch cinematic genius @actormaddy so proud of you what a film!!! it was an emotional wreck. Loved every bit #nambinarayan sir you are such a HERO. best film I have seen in long time".

Check Shilpa's post here:

To note, R Madhavan played the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film also marked his debut as a director. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya in the South versions of the flick.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty's professional career, she will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer. The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.

ALSO READ: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Rajinikanth says 'must watch' as he congratulates R Madhavan on directorial debut