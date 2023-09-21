Shilpa Shetty rushes to seek blessings from Shabana Azmi, warmly hugs veteran actor at Sukhee screening; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most interesting actresses in Bollywood. She is currently gearing up for the release of her coming-of-age comedy-drama film Sukhee. Ahead of its release, a special screening was held recently in Mumbai. At the event, a very interesting moment was captured between Shetty and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Shilpa Shetty hugs Shabana Azmi at Sukhee screening

Today, on September 21st, Shilpa Shetty attended the special screening of her upcoming movie Sukhee. In a video going viral, the Dhadkan actress can be seen rushing towards veteran actress Shabana Azmi and warmly hugging her. She also took Azmi's blessing for her upcoming film. They smiled and cheered looking at each other as the shutterbugs clicked their special moment.

Check out the video:

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shetty returned to the big screen after nearly 13 years with Hungama 2 in 2021. Her last outing was Nikamma which turned out to be a critical and commercial dud. She will be next seen in Sukhee which will release on September 22. The film is directed by Sonal Joshi and written by Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit. It stars Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhry, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. Apart from that, Shetty is also working on the Kannada film KD - The Devil directed by Prem as well as Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

In an interview with India Today, Shetty talked about her apprehensions about doing solo lead movies. She said, “I am very scared of taking up projects where I am the main protagonist because the onus then lies on your shoulders and it is too much pressure. She further added, “Your worth is decided basis your box office numbers. An actor's job is to do their job. Box office cannot be the deciding factor on how much we should be commanding."

In the early 2000s, Shetty took a break from Bollywood and appeared in the television reality show Big Brother. In the meantime, she made special appearances in songs.

