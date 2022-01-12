Shilpa Shetty’s baby daughter Samisha’s compassion for an injured raven will melt your heart; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly a doting mother to her baby daughter Samisha. However, recently the munchkin’s pure compassion for an injured raven left her mother moved. It so happened that little Samisha spotted an injured birdie in her garden. Immediately, she informed her mother about it. The India’s Got Talent judge recorded her daughter’s reaction and it is sure to melt your heart.

While sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, “Kids truly have the purest hearts. It’s amazing to see Samisha (who is not yet 2) feel compassion & empathy, and instinctively know when someone needs a prayer and some unconditional love. The power of prayer and faith makes the world go round. Wish we remember that more as grown ups.” The clip also sees baby Samisha adorably praying for the injured birdie.

This came after, Shilpa Shetty indulged in finding the real source why human’s smile with a cryptic quote. She found an apt answer and shared it online for her fans to follow. The quote shared by her read, “Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smiles can be the source of your joy - Thich Nhat Hanh. Physiologically, it’s been shown that smiling can make us feel happy, even if we are forcing the smile deliberately. Regardless of the science, it makes sense to smile, whether we feel like it or not. A smile energizes our brain as well as our muscles. And we don’t want our face to settle into sadness.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she is also judging the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

