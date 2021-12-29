Shilpa Shetty’s daughter has the cutest expression on looking at the paps, Raj Kundra avoids them; PICS

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The actress was currently in Mussorie with her family spending some quality time in the hills away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Shilpa kept her fans and followers updated with everything she did on her trip and shared some stunning pictures from her trip. Well, the Hungama 2 actress is back to the bay and made quite a fashion statement at the airport with her daughter Samisha. Raj Kundra was also spotted with the family but was trying to avoid the paps.

In the pictures, we can see Shilpa Shetty Shetty getting out of her car and lifting her daughter Samisha in her arms. Shilpa is dressed in black leather pants, a black sweater top, black boots and a colourful scarf that she tied around her neck. Samisha looked cute in a baby pink attire but what stole the show was her cute expressions after she looked at the paps. Even Raj Kundra was spotted wearing an all-black attire. He covered his face with a mask and wore a hoodie and tried to avoid the paps.