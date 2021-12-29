Shilpa Shetty’s daughter has the cutest expression on looking at the paps, Raj Kundra avoids them; PICS
In the pictures, we can see Shilpa Shetty Shetty getting out of her car and lifting her daughter Samisha in her arms. Shilpa is dressed in black leather pants, a black sweater top, black boots and a colourful scarf that she tied around her neck. Samisha looked cute in a baby pink attire but what stole the show was her cute expressions after she looked at the paps. Even Raj Kundra was spotted wearing an all-black attire. He covered his face with a mask and wore a hoodie and tried to avoid the paps.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to be seen as a judge on India's Got Talent's new season. It will feature her with Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah. The show will go on air soon. In 2021, Shilpa also made a comeback into films with Hungama 2.
