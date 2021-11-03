Shilpa Shetty’s daughter wanting ‘karanji’ from a plate full of Diwali sweets is too cute to be missed; VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty and her love for sweets are not hidden from anyone. Her Sunday Binge videos are quite popular and fans love to see the actress binge on sweets. Well, it is that time of the year again when every house would be filled with sweets. It is Diwali and it is incomplete without sweets especially for someone who loves to have sweets even on normal occasions. Well, the actress gave us all a glimpse of a plate full of Diwali sweets prepared in her home but what caught our attention was her daughter Samisha wanting to have karanji from the many options.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty posted a video of a huge plate filled with Diwali sweets. She was heard saying that it is their usual Diwali ritual and we could see Karanji, Kaju katli, besan laddoo, sev and a lot of other sweets decorated nicely on the plate. The video also had her tiny tot Samisha standing right in front of the plate of sweets and looking at it carefully. When Shilpa asked her if she wants to have karanji, Samisha instantly replied, ‘yes’ and grabbed it the moment Shilpa handed one karanji to her.

Click HERE to watch the video:

