Shilpa Shetty’s family test COVID 19 positive: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan & others wish speedy recovery

Many Bollywood celebrities including , had tested positive for COVID 19 in the past. And to join the list now is actress . The actress herself has not been diagnosed positive but her whole family including children Samisha, Viaan Raj, husband Raj Kundra, her parents-in-law, her mom Sunanda Shetty all have been tested positive. They are in home isolation. She shared this news by releasing an official statement on Instagram. Following this, celebrities are sending the family speedy recovery messages.

Reacting to the news, actor dropped a heart emoji. Kartik Aaryan, who had also tested positive, shared a folded hand emoji. Suniel Shetty wrote, “Take care ... praying for everyone’s speedy recovery.” Sophie Choudry also wished speedy recovery, “Sending you tons of love and strength. You will all get through this.” Anil Kapoor said, “All will be great my friend. Lots of love.” He even dropped a lot of heart emojis. Fans also dropped good messages on the actress's post and asked her to be strong at this time.

She wrote on Instagram, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law, tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my mom, and lastly Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice.”