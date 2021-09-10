Shilpa Shetty’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with daughter Samisha and son Viaan makes for a happy picture

Like every year even this year, we all saw how welcomed Lord Ganesha with all pomp and Show. Now the diva took to her Instagram to post the picture of what her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with daughter Samisha and son Viaan looks like and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off these adorable pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle Shilpa Shetty posted two pictures of her with her kids Viaan and Samisha. All three of them can be seen in a festive mood and what caught our attention was that Shilpa was twinning with her daughter. In the first picture, we can see a happy Shilpa wearing a pink coloured suit with Polka dots as Samisha sits on her lap wearing the exact same salwar kameez. In fact, son Viaan who wore a kurta and pyjama too wore a similar pattern blue coloured kurta over a white pyjama. Shilpa could be seen feeding her son with a modak as Samisha looked at her brother with all the attention. In the next picture, we can see Samisha sitting on the floor as Shilpa is now feeding her the modak. They look extremely happy and in a festive mood. Sharing these pictures she wrote, “ॐ गन गणपतए नमो नमः! श्री सिद्धिविनायक नमो नमः! अष्ट विनायक नमो नमः! गणपति बाप्पा मोरिया! Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us!