Shilpa Shetty’s hubby Raj Kundra to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan: 5 Celebs who landed in trouble in 2021

The year 2021 is almost about to end and it has been quite an eventful one for Bollywood. There have been many big names who made it to the headlines for landing themselves in trouble for all the wrong reasons. Some even got arrested and had to spend a weeks in jail. From Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, we are going to list down 5 such names from Bollywood who landed in trouble in 2021.

Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police for apparently making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. A statement was released by the CP of Mumbai Police regarding the same and it read, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”Raj had to stay in custody for nearly 2 months.

Aryan Khan

Everyone was shocked when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken into custody in a drugs case by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The star kid grabbed all attention following a drug raid by NCB at a party on a cruise ship. The raid was conducted on October 2. Aryan was later shifted to Arthur Road Jail and after spending over 20 days there, the star kid got bail.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez too made it to the headlines after her name came forward in a money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for the same and grabbed attention when she appeared at ED’s Delhi office.

Ananya Panday

Amid Aryan Khan's drugs case probe, Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Ananya's name had surfaced in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. The NCB in their statement had stated that it found a 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. However, at the time, the NCB had not revealed the name or confirmed who the actress was. The chats were also submitted in court.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has landed in a lot of trouble this year but we would like to talk about her legal battle with Javed Akhtar that went on for a long time. It all began after Kangana Ranaut spoke about Akhtar during a television interview that he thought was defamatory. Farhan Akhtar's father had filed a defamation suit against the actress, and the Magistrate had issued notice to Ranaut in February 2021 asking her to appear before the Court. Kangana failed to appear for the hearing several times for which she was even warned with an arrest warrant by the court.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2021: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 9 BEST swimsuit looks from the year passed