Shilpa Shetty’s latest advice on ‘opportunities to learn’ will help you be a creative person

On Thursday night, actor Shilpa Shetty once again took to social media to share yet another cryptic quote online among her Instagram fans. Her latest late-night reading was all about finding ‘opportunities to learn’. Shilpa believes “ it is always in season for old men to learn.”

Sharing a quote by Aeschylus, the quote shared by her read, “Every day is an opportunity to learn something new. Read a newspaper. Listening to the radio. Talking with friends. Taking a class. Or just watching what’s going on around us. We regularly encounter things that we learn from - if we would just open our eyes to them. What if we were to really pay attention to the world around us?”

This comes just days after Shilpa schooled her fans about the ‘human imagination’. Sharing a quote by ‘ Luigi Pirandello’, she hoped for everyone to grow every day in their lives. The quote shared by her preached about using ‘human imagination’ in an apt manner so that once can ‘imagine, create and inspire’ others as well. The previous quote read, “Nature uses human imagination to lift her work of creation to even higher levels. We live in a marvelous world, made of all the more marvelous by the creations of human imagination.”

In other news, celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently visited a holy temple in Himachal Pradesh. Pictures of the two dazzling in ethnic wear went massively viral on social media. To note, this was Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s first public appearance together after the entire adult film racket controversy. The business tycoon Raj Kundra has already called its quits for social media as he permanently deleted his Instagram and Twitter profile. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri.

