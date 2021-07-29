Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty files cheating complaint in a land deal case in Mumbai

Shilpa Shetty has been making the headlines for a not so good reason of late ever since her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in an adult film racket case and was sent to judicial custody. And while the trouble continues to mount for the Hungama 2 actress, the actress once again created a buzz after her mother Sunanda Shetty had filed a cheating complaint in a land deal case with the Mumbai Police. According to ANI, Sunanda had filed a complaint against a person named Sudhakar Ghare.

Mumbai Police has reportedly told ANI that Sudhakar had sold land to Sunanda for Rs. 1.6 crores and cheated her with fake papers. While Shilpa’s mother has filed a cheating complaint, a case has been registered in the case. The police told ANI, “Sunanda Shetty, mother of files a cheating complaint against a person named Sudhakar Ghare in land deal case The accused, with the help of fake papers, had sold land to Sunanda for Rs 1.6 crores. Case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC”.

Take a look at ANI’s tweet:

Sunanda Shetty, mother of Shilpa Shetty files cheating complaint against a person named Sudhakar Ghare in land deal case The accused, with the help of fake papers, had sold land to Sunanda for Rs 1.6 crores. Case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has been investigating the adult film racket case wherein Raj Kundra has been touted to be the ‘key conspirator’. Although Shilpa has claimed that she has no connection with the case and that her husband wasn’t involved in the production of adult films, The Crime Branch hasn’t given her a clean chit. In a statement to ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch said, “Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given clean chit yet. All possibilities/angles are being probed. Forensic auditors are appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case”.

Also Read: SEBI fines Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Viaan Industries in insider trading case: Reports