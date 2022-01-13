Shilpa Shetty’s new Bhangra workout will make you exercise & celebrate Lohri at the same time; Watch

Shilpa Shetty is one such actress who always makes sure to keep fitness first. No wonder, she is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. The actress often shares videos and pictures of her workout routine and motivates her fans ad followers to do the same. Shilpa makes sure to enjoy her workouts and not miss them even on festivals. So today on Lohri, Shilpa shared a unique way of working out and with this, you can be assured of exercising and celebrating Lohri at the same time.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her in her gym outfit doing the bhangra. She is seen wearing an all-pink outfit. Pink sports bra over pink gym tights and the actress has tied her hair in a single ponytail. Sharing this fun video, Shilpa wrote, “Bhangra workout taa sajda... when you choose your favorite Bollywood song or Punjabi music track and get grooving Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyaan… Hun thoda lak nu hilaado. Happyyyyyy Lohri. The NEW Bhangra Aerobics program is now LIVE! Head to my stories to check it out now!”

Click HERE to watch:

Recently the actress grabbed all the attention after she shared a cute video of her daughter Samisha praying for a little injured bird in their garden.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she is also judging the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

