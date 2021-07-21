Shilpa Shetty’s post about meditation grabs attention amidst Raj Kundra’s arrest

There is trouble in 's paradise ever since her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in the pornography case. The businessman was found to be the 'key conspirator' in this case, and he has been sent into judicial custody until July 23. The case was registered under Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2011 about creating pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Amidst all this chaos, Shilpa Shetty's recent Instagram post is grabbing a lot of attention.

Right before Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty had taken to her Instagram handle to spread awareness about a meditation practice called 'Tratak Meditation.' The post was captioned as, "We may not always have the power to change what's happening around us, but we can definitely control what happens within. That is possible only through Yoga. Give yourself the ability to calm the mind, reduce unwanted thoughts, centre your wandering attention, and improve your focus through Tratak Meditation."

Check it out:

This post had received a lot of love in the comments section the moment Shilpa Shetty had shared it on her Instagram account.

Recently, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, revealed that the police had not found any active role of Shilpa Shetty yet. The investigation is still on, and the police have said that they will take necessary actions when required.

ALSO READ: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty fails to show up for shoot; THIS actress takes her place