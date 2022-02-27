Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty hugs Raj Kundra as the trio step out; PICS

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The businessman has been keeping away from the limelight ever since he came out of police custody. Well, it is Sunday today and it looks like the actress has stepped out to have a good time with her entire family. We spotted her sister, looking stunning in a dress, and hugged her brother-in-law Raj. Both the sisters looked gorgeous in a dress and posed for the paps.

In the pictures, we can see Shilpa Shetty in a white shirt dress. She tied a beige coloured sating belt around her waist and paired orange heels with her dress. She left her hair open, held a white tiny bag, and posed with her sister Shamita Shetty for the paps with a bright smile. Shamita wore an orange coloured dress and paired it with silver heels. She took a cream coloured tote bag and could also be seen hugging Raj Kundra in one of the pictures. Raj wore a white tee that he paired with blue denim.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shilpa had recently made the headlines as she celebrated her daughter Samisha’s second birthday with a grand party early this month. The party seemed to have a teddy theme and we could see Samisha dressed in a white frock looking nothing less than an angel herself. She even shared an adorable video of the little munchkin on social media and wrote about how her presence had filled the entire family’s life with love and joy.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show, 26th February 2022, Written Update: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah & Manoj Muntashir have fun