Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday is all about ‘masking & basking’ with her ‘sonshine’; PIC

Shilpa Shetty is one actress who is always enjoying her life no matter what and her Instagram posts are proof of it. The actress is always very active in her social media and keeps giving us glimpses from either her trips, her Sunday binge or her lazy Sunday afternoons that she spends with her kids. Taking to her Instagram handle today she posted a cute picture of herself with her son Viaan as they applied a facemask and made a goofy face as they posed for the camera.