Shilpa Shetty says ‘Change is Constant’ as she deciphers what fate resembles; See Pic

Just days ago Shilpa Shetty bid a colourful goodbye to the year 2021. She shared a quirky graphic on her story featuring a heartfelt note describing how last year treated her. While doing so the actress also prayed for the upcoming year to be nice for her and everyone else. Now, on Wednesday, January 5, the star once again took to social media to share a cryptic message about ‘change’ in life.

The Dhadkan star surely believes that ‘Change is Constant’. The quote shared by her read, “Sometimes our fate resembles a fruit tree in winter. Who would think that those branches would turn green again and blossom, but we hope it, we know it - Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe. When our lives are difficult, we feel as if things will never change. This, in turn, makes it harder for us to take the steps that might create the change we want. When we look back on our lives, we can see that we’ve had both good and bad times. Somehow, we survived the bad time and things eventually got better.”

Read the entire message below:

This comes after Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share an inspiring quote that emphasizes ‘Self-talk’. The previous message by her read, “People don’t get upset. They contribute to their upsetness - Albert Ellis. It’s not the events in our lives that upset us. It’s how we think about them. If something bad happens, we may complain and fear we’ll never feel better again. But someone else in the same situation might say, “Gee, that’s too bad, but I know I can handle it.” That same event, two different perspectives. We can’t control many of the things that happen to us, but we can control how we react.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she is also judging the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

