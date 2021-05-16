Shilpa Shetty says 'Corona Pyar Hai' as she shares a picture with quarantined husband Raj Kundra

The actress did an easter egg by captioning it Corona Pyar Hai, taking a cue from Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

At the start of May, shared the news that her entire family including, daughter, son, husband and parents in law had tested positive to the novel coronavirus. The actress had also informed that two of her in-house staff had contracted the virus and everyone has isolated themselves. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with husband, Raj Kundra, captioning it as “love in the time of Corona!”. In the picture, it’s visible how the love bird have been separated by a glass due to the pandemic.

“Love in the time of Corona!Corona pyar hai #Nearlydone ! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers . #strong #positivevibes #gratitude #love #conquer #corona,” she tweeted. While the picture gave the vibe of love from Maine Pyar Kiya days, where Salman kissed Bhagyashree through the glass, the actress did an easter egg by captioning it Corona Pyar Hai, taking a cue from and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The actress also informed that the isolation period of the ones who tested positive is “nearly done.”

On May 7, Shilpa had taken to Instagram to put out a statement. The statement read, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help & response.”

