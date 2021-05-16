  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shilpa Shetty says 'Corona Pyar Hai' as she shares a picture with quarantined husband Raj Kundra

The actress did an easter egg by captioning it Corona Pyar Hai, taking a cue from Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2021 04:20 pm
Shilpa Shetty shares an image with Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty shares an image with Raj Kundra
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At the start of May, Shilpa Shetty shared the news that her entire family including, daughter, son, husband and parents in law had tested positive to the novel coronavirus. The actress had also informed that two of her in-house staff had contracted the virus and everyone has isolated themselves. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with husband, Raj Kundra, captioning it as “love in the time of Corona!”. In the picture, it’s visible how the love bird have been separated by a glass due to the pandemic.

“Love in the time of Corona!Corona pyar hai #Nearlydone ! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers . #strong #positivevibes #gratitude #love #conquer #corona,” she tweeted. While the picture gave the vibe of love from Maine Pyar Kiya days, where Salman kissed Bhagyashree through the glass, the actress did an easter egg by captioning it Corona Pyar Hai, taking a cue from Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The actress also informed that the isolation period of the ones who tested positive is “nearly done.”

On May 7, Shilpa had taken to Instagram to put out a statement. The statement read, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help & response.”

Also Read| Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty on opting for surrogacy: I had pregnancy complications; I had given up

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Shilpa Shetty's kids Samisha, Viaan, Raj Kundra, in laws, her mom contract COVID 19; Actress tests negative
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty hails husband Raj Kundra's high energy bhangra performance at Harman Baweja's sangeet
PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty looks stylish as she steps out for Sunday lunch with hubby Raj Kundra & family
Shilpa Shetty posts cute video of her 'angel' Samisha as she turns 1: Pray that you are blessed with abundance
Raj Kundra proves birthday girl Samisha has his Punjabi genes with an adorable video; Shilpa Shetty says THIS
Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha turns 1: 5 times the little one won the internet with her antics