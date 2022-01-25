Shilpa Shetty says 'don't wait for another person to bring you happiness' as she reveals mantra for good life

Among the stars who have been inspiring fans to live a healthy and better life, Shilpa Shetty's name shines right at the top. Be it through her yoga videos or her inspiring captions, Shilpa doles out the motivation for fans and certainly leaves them impressed. Speaking of which, on Tuesday, Shilpa revealed her mantra to staying happy in life and urged everyone to take charge of their own joy. In a heartwarming note, Shilpa shared how one can be happy in life and even quoted Leo Tolstoy in it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa revealed that the mantra to be happy in life is to not wait for others to make you happy. She wrote, "Being happy is in your hands. Don’t wait for another person, or the weekend, or a special occasion to bring you joy and happiness. When you want to take a couple hours off from your schedule, do it. Want to read a book? Buy it and give it at least an hour every day. Want to paint, dance, sing, write, jog, exercise, swim…? Do it! Do whatever it is that makes you happy. Your mind, body, heart, and soul will thank you in abundance." Along with it, she shared a beautiful photo of herself while admiring the sun.

The actress has been in the headlines today owing to the relief she received from the Court in the obscenity case back in 2007 involving Hollywood star Richard Gere. The incident dated back to April 2007 when the Hollywood star had kissed Shilpa during a promotional event in Rajasthan. Now, the Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan has discharged the charges against the actress in the matter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently judging India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. In 2021, Shilpa made her comeback in films with Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

