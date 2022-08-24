Shilpa Shetty says ‘Everything happens for a reason’ as she shares a gorgeous PIC post her leg injury

Shilpa Shetty is one of the successful and most talented actresses in Bollywood. She is known for having a svelte silhouette and a fit body. She often drops videos performing aerobics and yoga, inspiring many to imbibe exercises in their daily life. Her fitness and diet regime has become a bible for many. And while the Dhadkaan actress is nursing a broken leg and is wheel-chair bound for recovery, she has shared a beautiful picture of her on her Instagram handle with a cryptic caption.

Sharing the photo, Shilpa captioned it, ““Trust the timing of your life. Good, bad, ugly… everything happens for the Best! #happyvibes #trust #bepositive #grateful #blessed #EverythingHappensForAReason.” In the photo, the 47-year-old actress looked pretty in a red and white top. As soon as the actress shared her gorgeous pics on social media with her unique fashion style, fans rushed to the comment section and dropped several heart emojis, and called her 'inspiration.'

Have a look at Shilpa's post:

Shilpa broke her leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. Sharing an image of herself sitting in a wheelchair, the actress wrote: "They said, Roll camera action - "break a leg!" I took it literally." The 47-year-old continued, "Out of action for 6 weeks, but I'll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Replying to the post, actor R Madhavan said, “Oye James Bondesss…Pls take it easy and get well soon…Hope it's not too bad.” Actress Sophie Choudry said, “Omg!! Get well soon Superwoman Shilpa.” Actor Nikitin Dheer said, “Get fit soon!”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series also stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.