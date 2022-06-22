Shilpa Shetty says she's doing Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force for her son Viaan Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in Nikamma, is all set to make her debut in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Indian Police Force. Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed that it was her son Viaan Kundra who convinced her to join the project and that he is the only reason she is doing the film. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son Viaan Raj is a huge a fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show, than her. "I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, 'mumma you have to do it for me'. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son)."

The actress also recalled that when she was told that Rohit Shetty wants to cast her in his next project, she thought that someone was pulling a prank on her. Shilpa said, “It first came via someone that Rohit is trying to get in touch with me and wants me to play a part in his project. I thought they were joking. When he spoke to me, I said let me think about it and it was a yes."

Directed and produced by Rohit, the action series stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer. The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma. The film also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The Hungama 2 actress also has Sukhee in her kitty. The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma.