Shilpa Shetty schools fans about the ‘right to be wrong’, urges them to ‘grow up’

On Friday, October 29, actor Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share wisdom on one’s ‘right to be wrong’. Sharing a quote by ‘Thomas Szasz’, she hoped for everyone to grow every day in her life. The quote shared by her preached about embracing the fact that one’s decision can be wrong at times.

It stated, “A child becomes an adult when he realizes that he has a right not only to be right but also to be wrong. We get to be wrong sometimes. Sure, there may well be consequences to being wrong. We may look stupid or incompetent. We may need to atone for something we’ve said or done. But being wrong is an inescapable aspect of being human. I don’t want to be wrong, but I understand that it’s okay if I am sometimes. Nothing requires that I be right all the time. If I were, I would be one very extraordinary person - or a very deluded one.”

This comes just a day after Shilpa Shetty urged fans to ‘live in the moment’. She had shared, “The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, not to worry about the future, or not to anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sizzling performance on the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The winner trophy was lifted by contestant Florina Gogoi who was mentored by choreographer Tusshar Shetty. Shilpa also recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the film Hungama 2.

