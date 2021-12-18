Shilpa Shetty sets off for Praful Patel’s son wedding; Raj Kundra shies away from cameras with son Viaan; PICS

This wedding season witnessed many prominent celebs tying the knots, from Rajkummar Rao and Patrakekhaa to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Now, it is Praful Patel’s son who is soon going to get hitched and the lavish wedding celebration has been graced by several Bollywood celebs. Speaking of which, actor Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted jetting off to Jaipur to attend the upcoming nuptials.

She was papped outside Kalina airport decked up in an indo-western attire. Needless to say, the Dhadkan star looked every bit royal as he made her latest public appearance. Dazzling in orange hues, Shilpa’s ethnic look was accentuated with statement earrings and a matching bandhgala necklace. Bold lips and sleek hair left open completed her entire look. Before entering inside, Shetty took a brief moment to pose for the cameras.

Meanwhile, even husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan made an appearance at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening. However, unlike Shilpa Shetty, the businessman continued to maintain a low profile. He was seen dressed in a black hoodie, as he shied away from the cameras. Speaking of the couple’s son Viaan, the star-kid stuck close to his father in an army print attire.

Take a look at their photos below:

