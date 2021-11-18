Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta: Btown celebs who turned to surrogacy

When it comes to parenthood, everyone has an equal right to experience it. However, sometimes due to various medical and other reasons, some parents face more difficulties than the others. Yet it is important to realise that there are multiple ways for a couple to become parents to a child. Be it through surrogacy or adoption, multiple Bollywood celebrities have opted for unconventional methods to experience the joy of parenthood. On Thursday, another celeb Preity Zinta took the same route to welcome twins and announced it on social media.

As Preity and Gene Goodenough become parents to beautiful twins, we present a list of others who have taken the surrogacy route. From Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, here are some of the couples who touched the world with their parenthood stories:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Before marrying Kiran Rao, Aamir already had two kids, unaid and Ira with his first wife, Reena. However, since Kiran suffered from a miscarriage and other complications, the couple decided to have a child through IVF surrogacy. In 2011, they were gifted with a baby boy named Azad Rao after undergoing surrogacy.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

In May 2013, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan welcomed their third child, AbRam Khan, via surrogacy. “Amidst all the noise that has been going around, the sweetest is the one made by our new-born baby, AbRam," SRK said in a statement at the time. Ever since, AbRam has grown in popularity and has become a star of his own right. AbRam is one youngster who is quite chill with all the love and attention, from joining his rockstar father on holidays around the world to meeting admirers outside Mannat.

Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor

Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor, the famous Bollywood siblings, both have sons via surrogacy. Tusshar Kapoor opted for surrogacy as he made the choice to be a single father. His son Laksshya Kapoor was born in June 2016. Ekta Kapoor followed suit not long after, and had her baby boy Ravie Kapoor in January 2019.

Karan Johar

In February 2017, Karan Johar welcomed his twins through surrogacy. The 49-year-old director had long been chastised for his views. He, on the other hand, was unconcerned about what society thought and brought his babies home. He christened them Roohi and Yash. Today, the director loves spending time with his kids and is a happy father.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone amazed the world when she revealed in 2017 that she and her husband Daniel Weber had adopted a girl named Nisha. Another surprise came in March 2018, when she announced that they had grown their family as they welcomed their twins Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty

In early 2020, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra had their little daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra through surrogacy. The happy parents shared the news on social media, "Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born:15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house…” Moreover, Shilpa went on to write how their baby daughter completed their family.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

The latest couple on this list is Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. On 18 November, Preity took to her Twitter handle to share a life update wherein she told how happy and grateful she felt on welcoming her twins, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough in the world and their family. She even shared the message with a cute selfie of her and Gene with sheer happiness glinting in their eyes.

Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. pic.twitter.com/wknLAJd1bL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 18, 2021

Surrogacy is an excellent solution to experience the joy and love that parenthood entails. These celebrities, by opting surrogacy, destigmatized the notion of infertility and made it loud and clear that every couple has the right to become parents.

