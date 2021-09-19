Shilpa Shetty & Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Nanda has an EPIC reply to a fan who called her their sister

Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty has been making headlines ever since the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT got over yesterday. Although Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner, Shamita was one of the most talked-about contestants. Shamita’s mother Sunanda recently took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her as she was all ready to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. The comment of a fan on this picture has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunanda Nanda posted a picture of her posing in a lovely orange and pink saree. She looked stunning as she posed for the camera. She was dressed up for the Bigg Boss OTT finale. Sharing this picture, Sunanda wrote, “Visit to the Bigg Boss House Meeting my baby after a month”.The moment she shared this picture, one fan gave Sunanda a compliment and wondered if Shilpa and Shamita were her sisters. The Instagram user wrote, “@sunandashetty10 Looking Gorgeous!!! Are @theshilpashetty & @shamitashetty_official your Sisters???” Sunanda replied with heart and hands raised in celebration emojis and wrote, “Thanks... they are my babies.”

Last week, Sunanda went on Bigg Boss OTT to meet Shamita, who was a contestant on the show. “Visit to the Bigg Boss House. Meeting my baby after a month @shamitashetty_official,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Shilpa showered love and commented, “Eternally Gorgeous Maaaaaa @sunandashetty10.”

Take a look:

While Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita was the second runner-up. Shamita grabbed all the eyeballs for her brewing romance with Raqesh Bapat in the house. But when a few reporters had come in the show and quizzed them about their ‘relationship status’, they both maintained that they were just friends.

ALSO READ: You are already MY winner my darling: Shilpa Shetty on ‘Tunki’ Shamita being in top 5 in Bigg Boss OTT