Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty stun in stylish looks for latter's birthday bash, Raj Kundra joins them; PICS
Shamita was spotted wearing a red colour bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She has kept her hair open. The actress completed her look with pair of golden ballerinas and a handbag. On the other hand, Shilpa was seen wearing an orange colour dress with a handbag. She also left her hair open and was looking extremely gorgeous. Shutterbugs even wished Shamita happy birthday.
Well, apart from them, Raj Kundra was also spotted. He was wearing a grey jacket and black jeans. He did not pose for shutterbugs and directly entered the restaurant. He has been keeping a very low appearance after the alleged pornography case.
Take a look at the pictures here:
On the work front, Shilpa is currently seen judging a reality show India’s Got Talent 9. The actress has been very active on television. She was last seen in the film Hungama 2.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty on b’day bash hosted by Shilpa & whether she & Raqesh are taking a vacation together