Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty stun in stylish looks for latter's birthday bash, Raj Kundra joins them; PICS

Today, Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is celebrating her birthday. The wishes have been pouring her from all corners. Fans are wishing her on social media. Even the actress' family also came out to make the day more special. Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra joined birthday the girl. Their mother was also spotted. The sisters were looking gorgeous in their outfits as they posed for the shutterbugs. They even chatted with the paps.

Shamita was spotted wearing a red colour bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She has kept her hair open. The actress completed her look with pair of golden ballerinas and a handbag. On the other hand, Shilpa was seen wearing an orange colour dress with a handbag. She also left her hair open and was looking extremely gorgeous. Shutterbugs even wished Shamita happy birthday.

Well, apart from them, Raj Kundra was also spotted. He was wearing a grey jacket and black jeans. He did not pose for shutterbugs and directly entered the restaurant. He has been keeping a very low appearance after the alleged pornography case.