Shilpa Shetty shares a goofy video with her 'cookie' Raj Kundra; Drops a glimpse of his birthday celebrations

Shilpa Shetty needs no introduction as she is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple welcomed their son, Viaan in 2012 and daughter, Samisha via surrogacy in 2020. The actress is also super active on her Instagram and every now and then, she shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform. Speaking of which, today marks Raj's birthday and Shilpa shared a sneak peek of his celebration.

The actress and her husband Raj celebrated at their restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. Shilpa's sister and actress Shamita Shetty along with other close friends and family also accompanied them. Just a while ago, Shilpa took to her Instagram and shared a goofy boomerang video with Raj. She wrote: "Happy Birthday my Cookie."