Shilpa Shetty shares a goofy video with her 'cookie' Raj Kundra; Drops a glimpse of his birthday celebrations
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009.
Shilpa Shetty needs no introduction as she is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple welcomed their son, Viaan in 2012 and daughter, Samisha via surrogacy in 2020. The actress is also super active on her Instagram and every now and then, she shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform. Speaking of which, today marks Raj's birthday and Shilpa shared a sneak peek of his celebration.
The actress and her husband Raj celebrated at their restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. Shilpa's sister and actress Shamita Shetty along with other close friends and family also accompanied them. Just a while ago, Shilpa took to her Instagram and shared a goofy boomerang video with Raj. She wrote: "Happy Birthday my Cookie."
Earlier today, Shilpa shared a special video for Raj on her Instagram handle and penned a sweet caption, that read: “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways…I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always.” It also featured their children Viaan and Samisha, as well as other family members.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma, which was the remake of the 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi and also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The actress is also a part of Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. Apart from this, Shilpa is also a part of filmmaker Sonal Joshi’s next film Sukhee with Amit Sadh in the lead.
