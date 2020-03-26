Shilpa Shetty shares an adorable family photo with a motivational message as Samisha completes 40 days

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates 40 days of her newborn baby Samisha Shetty Kundra with an adorable post. Check out the picture here:

Recently, Kundra gave amazing and exciting news to her fans. She along with her husband Raj Kundra made a surprising announcement about welcoming a baby girl into their family via surrogacy and it left everyone elated. Shilpa mentioned she had come up with the name ‘Samisha’ at the age of 21 as she always wanted a girl. She said that they were trying for a second child for the last five years. However, now, on February 15, 2020, their prayers were answered.

Today, as Samisha completes 40 days, Shilpa has shared an adorable family picture with a sweet post. Sharing a picture of Raj, Viaan and Shilpa, who is holding Samisha in her arms, the actress wrote, "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the “FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home. It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let’s use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle. Love and Gratitude, SSK. #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love"

(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's post on celebrating one month of her daughter Samisha screams love; See pic)

After Samisha had completed her one month, Shilpa had shared an adorable picture of the hands of her, Raj, Viaan and Samisha. A few days back, the family made their first official appearance at the airport along with her. When Shilpa had announced this great news, stars like , Farah Khan Kunder, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar and many more wished Shilpa and Raj on the arrival of their baby girl.

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More