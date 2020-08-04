Shilpa Shetty shares adorable glimpse of baby Samisha’s first Raksha Bandhan with son Viaan; See Pic

Shilpa Shetty shares photo of daughter Samisha’s first Raksha Bandhan with son Viaan and it’s too adorable to not notice it.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival for brothers and sisters celebrating their special bond. Wherein the sisters pray for their brothers’ good health and happiness. Celebrities from all over the country also took to social media and flooded the internet with memories reminiscing their childhood. Some also shared the celebration between their kids. One amongst them is actress who took to her social media profile and shared a glimpse of her baby Samisha’s first Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared an adorable picture of her son Viaan and daughter Samisha’s hands. She also wrote a touching caption on how her son always prayed for his baby sister. “Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan. They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special,” the actress wrote.

Here is Shilpa Shetty's post:

Shilpa added, “I’m glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective. Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they’re around you, don’t forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam.”

Earlier this year on February 21st, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra surprised fans and followers when they announced the arrival of their baby girl Samisha. They welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. The couple made the announcement with a cute closeup of Samisha’s finger wrapped around Shilpa’s finger.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty wishes Nikamma director Sabbir Khan with a fun BTS video: make do with this biggg virtual hugggg

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×