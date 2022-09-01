Shilpa Shetty shares adorable PIC with mom Sunanda and sis Shamita as she conducts Ganesh Puja at her home

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday welcomed Lord Ganesha at her residence with her husband Raj Kundra and kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Earlier this week, her husband Raj Kundra was spotted in Lalbaug, Mumbai where he brought the idol of Lord Ganesha home. Shilpa couldn't accompany him as she suffered an injury while shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming project. Meanwhile, on Thursday, she conducted a Ganpati puja at home and shared a picture with her mom Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty in ethnic outfits.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dhadkan actress shared an adorable picture of herself posing with her mom and sister as the mother-daughter trio posed with Lord Ganesha’s idol. While, Shamita donned a white suit, Shilpa looked gorgeous in a sky-blue peplum sharara. While, their mother looked elegant in saree. The Nikamma actress captioned the pic, “unconditional love.”

Have a look at Shilpa’s picture:

Coming back to Shilpa Shetty's injury, the actress was filming a sequence for Rohit Shetty's upcoming Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, when she hurt herself. On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself sitting in a wheelchair, showing her cast and wrote, "They said, Roll camera action - "break a leg!" I took it literally."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series also stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.