Shilpa Shetty shares adorable PIC with mom Sunanda Shetty from London trip; captures rainbow in frame

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. Just like most of the Bollywood stars, the actress is also in a vacay mode and is currently holidaying in London with her family including husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and kids Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa's charming, bubbly personality is adored by her fans and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms via her motivational and Yoga videos. She is also an avid user of Instagram and often shares glimpses of her personal as well as professional life on the platform, leaving her fans swooning over her.

Maintaining the trajectory, just a while ago, the Hungama 2 actress took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of herself posing with her mom as the mother-daughter duo explore the streets of London. The picture shows Shilpa and her mom standing next to each other while a beautiful rainbow appears in the sky in the backdrop. The 47-year-old actress captioned the picture as: “Rainbow love.” Well, it’s definitely a sight to behold. Shilpa also shared a video of the rainbow, playing ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ in the background.

Have a look at Shilpa’s posts:

To note, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and others celebrated Sunanda Shetty's birthday in London. Shilpa had baked a cake for her mother and they had an intimate party too. The actress had given the glimpse on her official Instagram handle.

Talking about her work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer. The actress recently revealed that her son Viaan is the only reason she is doing the film. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son is a huge a fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show, than her.

The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.