Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video of Samisha on her birthday: Thank you for filling our hearts with love

It’s time for double celebrations for Shilpa Shetty. The actress, who had left for Alibaug with her family to celebrate Valentine’s Day, is now gearing up to celebrate her daughter’s Samisha’s birthday. Yes! Samisha has turned two today and being the doting mother that she is, Shilpa has taken to social media to share a heartfelt post for her princess which is winning hearts. In fact, she has also shared an adorable video of the little munchkin which is sheer love.

In the video, Samisha was having a little banter with Raj Kundra over who does Shilpa belongs to and the little princess’ expression calling her mommy “mine” will melt your heart. Shilpa captioned the post as, “MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2 #SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post for Samisha here:

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently enjoying a vacation in Alibaug with Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, mommy Sunanda Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. She even shared a beautiful video of herself walking hands in hands with husband Raj Kundra on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and wrote, “My Valentine… every day. Love and Faith keeps us going”.

