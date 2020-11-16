  1. Home
Shilpa Shetty shares a cute video of son Viaan & daughter Samisha celebrating their first bhai dooj; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of herself with son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Check it out here.
After celebrating Diwali, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan Raj celebrated his first bhai dooj with sister Samisha today. Shilpa has taken to her Instagram handle to share a cute video of herself along with her son and daughter. In the video, Shilpa can be seen holding baby Samisha in her lap and performing the bhai dooj ritual on her daughter’s behalf. On the other hand, Viaan can be seen smiling as he celebrates the festival with his baby sister for the first time. The actress and her children can be seen twinning in white on the auspicious occasion. 

Shilpa shared a heartwarming note along with the video. She writes, “The 2 parts of our hearts Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first Bhai Dooj Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy’s dream for a li’l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile Thank you, Universe @rajkundra9 #BhaiDooj #ViaanRajKundra #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #brothersister #family #blessed #siblings.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s latest video with Viaan and Samisha here:

Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, the Dhadkan actress had shared a video of Lakshmi puja wherein she can be seen praying to the Goddess with her husband Raj Kundra and her children. While sharing the same, she wrote, "I believe the family that prays together, stays together and as is our family’s annual ritual, we offered our prayers to Lakshmi Maa and Samisha whose first Diwali it was. Sending prayers not just for us but for you too May Maa Lakshmi shower her blessings on each one of you. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!@rajkundra9."

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Shilpa Shetty follows ‘solemn annual tradition’ with son as she starts festivities with rangoli

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

