Shilpa Shetty shares a deep thought about what is the sincerest form of 'flattery' as she begins a new week

Actress Shilpa Shetty has begun a new week on a thoughtful note as she shared a photo on social media of an interesting quote about 'flattery'. The Hungama 2 actress has been in the headlines today owing to her 12th wedding anniversary with husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa had shared unseen photos from her wedding with Raj to wish him with a heartfelt note on the occasion. Her post went viral and amid it, now, she has shared a thoughtful quote.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a quote by Dr Joyce Brothers. The quote explains that listening to other people is the sincerest form of flattery instead of imitation. The thought that Shilpa shared urged people to listen to others carefully and sincerely to make them feel good and also to learn more about themselves. Shilpa's selected quote could be a perfect thought to begin a new week. A part of it reads, "I want to make sure that I listen to others carefully and sincerely. It will make them feel good- and I can learn a lot, too."

Take a look:



Meanwhile, last night sharing photos from her wedding, Shilpa expressed her feelings for Raj and poured her heart out for him amid tumultuous past few months. The actress has been spending time with her husband after his bail in the adult films racket case. They were also snapped praying together at a temple a few weeks back when Shilpa had travelled to Himachal Pradesh. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2. She will soon be on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent new season.

