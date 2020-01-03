Shilpa Shetty shares the first recipe from her diet plan; Check it out

Shilpa Shetty has shared the first recipe from her diet plans on her app.
Posting a recipe named Beetroot Chilla on the Shilpa Shetty app, the actress said the dish was full of health benefits and at the same time tasty. Sharing a video on Instagram where she is seen preparing the dish, Shilpa wrote: "Our first recipe in 2020 is not only loaded with benefits and great taste, but also is a part of the diet plans on the @shilpashettyapp. Honouring our #GetFit2020 motto, presenting to you the Beetroot Chilla. It is a great source of iron and plant-based protein, and helps boost digestion."

The actress also welcomed fresh recipes from netizens as she mentioned in the post: "If you also have a healthy and quick recipe, send them to me in the comments below and you could stand a chance to make it with me on the Shilpa Shetty Channel. #SwasthRahoMastRaho".

Credits :IANS

