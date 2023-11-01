Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of her Sargi on Karwa Chauth 2023; wishes 'happy fasting'

Today marks the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth. It is a Hindu festival where married women fast to wish for their husband's long life. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who is married to businessman Raj Kundra is all set to celebrate the occasion. The actress recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her preparation.

Shilpa Shetty’s Karwa Chauth preparation

Today on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her beautiful Sargi for the occasion. The picture included some bangles, packets of bindi, and various kinds of sweets like malpua, sutarpheni and laddoos. The hamper also had a sieve and some mehendi cones for shringaar. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “#sargi #happyfasting,” along with two red hearts and an evil eye emoji.” HAVE A LOOK:

Shilpa Shetty’s work front

Renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the film Sukhee which hit the big screen on September 22, this year. The film is directed by Sonal Joshi and written by Joshi, Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit. The film includes Shilpa Shetty and social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal.

The actress will be next seen in a Kannada action film titled KD - The Devil, directed by Prem. The movie includes Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay Dutt, and V. Ravichandran and is set to come out later this year.

Raj Kundra’s work front

Raj Kundra is currently gearing up for the release of his movie UT69. The film's producers have unveiled its trailer, which starts with a breaking news report about Raj Kundra's arrest in 2021. In this film, Raj, who is taking on an acting role for the first time, undergoes a significant transformation in how people perceive him. He's no longer just recognized as Shilpa Shetty's husband or a former contestant on Bigg Boss.

In the trailer, Raj encounters a difficult situation where he has to handle continuous taunting from other prisoners and even from law enforcement officers during his time in prison. The film will hit the silver screen on November 3, this year.

ALSO READ: PIC: Kiara Advani gives peek into her first Karwa Chauth preps with Sidharth Malhotra post marriage