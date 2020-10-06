  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse from the sets of Hungama 2; Says 'Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her first day of shoot on the sets of Hungama 2.
13295 reads Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse from the sets of Hungama 2;Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse from the sets of Hungama 2; Says 'Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is currently in Manali for shooting her upcoming film Hungama 2, has been sharing several posts from the new normal on the sets of the film. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her first day of shoot on the sets of Hungama 2. Shilpa has shared a boomerang video where she can be seen getting her hair and make-up done while following all the safety rules and sanitisation process. She can be seen donning a black top paired with yellow pants, sitting on a chair in an outdoor setting with a picturesque view in the background.  In the video, she can be also seen surrounded by crew members who are wearing PPE kits and masks and helping her to get ready.

Along with the cute boomerang video, Shilpa wrote the caption, “First day #hungama on set before we roll. Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first. The new normal has taken over and how?! #shootready #safetyfirst #outdoorshoots #teamgoals #manali #actormode #workmode #hungama2.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest post here:

The first movie titled Hungama was released in 2003, which starred Paresh Rawal, Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in lead roles. It is considered as one of the best comedy films Bollywood has ever created. Hungama 2 is the sequel of the same and it stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffery snapped as Hungama 2 cast jets off to Manali for shoot

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

You may like these
Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns muse for son Viaan as he captures a breathtaking portrait of her; See Photo
Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Yoga: says 'she feels peaceful after doing yoga'
Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Here’s celebrating the actress and her blockbuster dance songs
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan loves gymnastics
Shilpa Shetty shares 'food for thought' video with husband Raj Kundra on social media
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra take up Drake's 'Flip the Switch Challenge' during the lockdown

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement