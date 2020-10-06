Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse from the sets of Hungama 2; Says 'Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her first day of shoot on the sets of Hungama 2.

Kundra, who is currently in Manali for shooting her upcoming film Hungama 2, has been sharing several posts from the new normal on the sets of the film. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her first day of shoot on the sets of Hungama 2. Shilpa has shared a boomerang video where she can be seen getting her hair and make-up done while following all the safety rules and sanitisation process. She can be seen donning a black top paired with yellow pants, sitting on a chair in an outdoor setting with a picturesque view in the background. In the video, she can be also seen surrounded by crew members who are wearing PPE kits and masks and helping her to get ready.

Along with the cute boomerang video, Shilpa wrote the caption, “First day #hungama on set before we roll. Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first. The new normal has taken over and how?! #shootready #safetyfirst #outdoorshoots #teamgoals #manali #actormode #workmode #hungama2.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest post here:

The first movie titled Hungama was released in 2003, which starred Paresh Rawal, Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in lead roles. It is considered as one of the best comedy films Bollywood has ever created. Hungama 2 is the sequel of the same and it stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

