Shilpa Shetty shares glimpses of her London diaries as she attends a musical with mom and sis Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular and say the fittest actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress is currently vacationing in London with her family including husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and kids Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa's charming, bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms via her motivational and Yoga videos. She is also super active on her Instagram and every now and then, she shares glimpses of her personal as well as professional life on the platform.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Dhadkan actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses of her trip as she attended a musical “Pretty woman” with her mom and sister. In the first selfie video, Shilpa could be seen chilling with her mother and sister before the starting of the show. The 47-year-old captioned it as: “pretty woman with my pretty women…#musical #londondiaries” Another video showed glimpses of the live show. Meanwhile in the picture shared by the diva, we can see Shilpa, Shamita and their mom posing together.

Have a look at Shilpa’s posts:

To note, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and others celebrated Sunanda Shetty's birthday in London. Shilpa had baked a cake for her mother and they had an intimate party too. The actress had given the glimpse on her official Instagram handle.

Talking about her work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer. The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.