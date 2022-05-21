Shilpa Shetty shares heartfelt birthday post for son Viaan on his 10th birthday: How did time fly by so fast?

Shilpa Shetty and businessman-husband Raj Kundra are beaming with joy as their son, Viaan Raj Kundra turned a year older, today. To mark his 10th birthday, Shilpa Shetty took a walk down memory lane and shared priceless glimpses with her son. Along with the adorable video, the actress penned a lengthy heartfelt note.

She wrote, “You’re TEN, already! How did time fly by so fast? Seeing you grow up into this caring, respectful, kind, happy, funny, loving, positive, strong, and fine gentleman is one of my greatest joys as a mom. Here’s to many more tight hugs, slobbery kisses, climbing trees, slime fests, MMA sparring, nerf gun shoot outs, VFX edits, icecream flavours, melting chocolate, crackling sourpops, Dalgona cookies, giant candyfloss’s (only on Sunday) and much more Happppyyy Birthday mera beta Viaan-Raj. YOU make mumma and papa sooo proud. We love you soooo muchhhh”

Fans and followers rushed to the comment section and poured in love for Shilpa and Raj’s son. One of them wrote, “Many Many Happy Returns of the day VIAAN. God bless you with all the happiness in the world…,” while another one said, “Happy birthday Viaan .God bless you.”

Click HERE to see.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their son in May 2012. Viaan was born at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Eight years after Viaan was born, Shilpa and Raj welcomed their second child via surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty’s break from social media

Recently, Shilpa Shetty announced a break from social media. She posted an all-black photo and wrote, "Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar." After almost a week of her announcement, Shilpa returned to social media and launched the teaser of her upcoming big-screen film Nikamma.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty returns to social media with a BANG, shares her superwoman avatar for 'Nikamma'

