Shilpa Shetty shares her post recovery workout VIDEO; Says ‘Step Up and face it’

Shilpa Shetty is a known fitness enthusiast. She believes in keeping herself fit and often shares videos or pictures of her home garden and gym. On this note, a few months back, the actress suffered a leg injury while she was shooting for Rohit Shetty ’s web series Indian Police Force . The actress is making her OTT debut in the series. Well, the diva is currently recovering from the injury and she shared a video of her workout session as she resumed the gym.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress writes, “No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to STEP UP and face it. On that note, my #MondayMotivation today comes from my post-injury recovery with the ‘Step Up’ glute-activator exercise. It activates and strengthens the glute & leg muscles; and is really good for Prehab and Rehab. I’ve used the Wunda Chair for the perfect form.” She further writes, “I did 4 sets of 12 - 15 reps on my left leg and 2 sets on the right leg. Let nothing pull you down. If you set your mind to it, you can move mountains.” In the video, the actress is seen working out sincerely. She is wearing cool athleisure.

