Shilpa Shetty shares her precious pearls of wisdom: Never lose a holy curiosity

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses in Bollywood. The actress has been omnipresent across platforms! Her charming, bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms. Shilpa is also super active on her Instagram. She often shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform. You’d find bits and pieces of her work on Sukhee sets, her time with her cute children and glimpses of her workout regime here. She also loves to shares pearls of her wisdom to enlighten her audience and Wednesday was no different.

Shilpa has a tradition where she shares the quotes and lines from books that touch her heart on her Instagram. These quotes are often beautiful, heartfelt and thought-provoking. The quote that she shared today by the brilliant Albert Einstein was one about thoughts and curiosity as well. It read, “The important thing is not to stop questioning, Curiosity has its own reason for existing. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery every day. Never lose a holy curiosity.” Wow!

Take a look at Shilpa's story HERE

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shilpa is currently busy working on Sukhee. Helmed by Sonal Joshi, the movie is a slice-of-life film. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release of Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is slated to release on June 17 and will be having a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G.

