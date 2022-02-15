Shilpa Shetty shares INSIDE pics of Samisha’s ‘teddy land’ as she celebrates her daughter’s birthday

Shilpa Shetty is one such actress who is quite active on social media. From sharing everything about her fitness regime and her diet to sharing cute pictures o9f her daughter Samisha and her son Viaan, the actress manages to keep her fans hooked on to her page. Well, today is Samisha’s birthday and as expected, Shilpa is hosting a grand party for her daughter. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress gave us a glimpse of what Samisha’s birthday cake and the décor looks like. She also shared a couple of videos of her daughter looking like an angel in her birthday dress.