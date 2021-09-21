Shilpa Shetty shares inspirational note about 'rising after every fall' as Raj Kundra gets released from jail

After creating a massive buzz with his connection in the adult film racket case, Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra has been released from jail. It was reported that while Raj had applied for bail on Saturday, the bail was confirmed on September 21 following which Raj was released today from the Arthur jail in Mumbai. While Raj Kundra’s release has been grabbing all the attention, amid this Shilpa took to her Instagram account and shared a quote about rising after every fall.

Shilpa shared a post that read as, “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall”. She captioned the post as, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, willpower, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible.”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s post:

Earlier, Shilpa had also shared a picture of herself with kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty from their Ganpati celebration. Sharing the post, Viaan wrote, "Life as long as Lord Ganesha's trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

