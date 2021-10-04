Shilpa Shetty shares inspirational note on ‘winning effort’ on the gram; See Inside

Of late, Bollywood actress and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been quite active on social media. Since the past few weeks, Shilpa has been sharing some thoughtful, and rather inspirational quotes and notes on Instagram. Ever since husband and businessman, Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of adult films, Shilpa has been turning to words for strength and comfort. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Shilpa took to her Instagram space and shared a motivational note on winning, and the efforts to win.

Taking To Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a note that focused on the idea that it’s not winning, but the efforts one puts to win, that counts. She shared a glimpse of a page of a book that started with a quote by Zig Ziglar that reads, “Winning is not everything, but the effort to win is”. The note further continues, “To run a marathon, we train for months. Although we may not expect to win, we hope at least to do well in our age group or to top a personal best. When the big day comes, we strive to meet whatever goal we’ve set for ourselves-to win, in other words, on our own terms. If we don’t, are we losers? How could we be? We’ve worked hard, gotten into great shape, perhaps even made new friends. These things have more lasting importance than any transient rewards for crossing the finish line first. “

The note ends with an affirmation, that reads, “It’s great to set challenging goals for myself and then try to achieve them. Sometimes I will, but even when I don’t, I’ll have done some extraordinary work.” The Khiladi actress also added a gif that said ‘Strive’ in her story.

Take a look:

On the work front, currently appears on the popular dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, where she features as a judge alongside filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur.

