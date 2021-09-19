Shilpa Shetty shares a message on 'compliment' amid Raj Kundra controversy; See here

and Raj Kundra have been in the news ever since the businessman got arrested for allegedly creating and producing pornographic content on mobile applications. The businessman was arrested in July and has been in custody since then. The actress has been sharing motivational quotes and messages ever since Raj’s arrest. The actress is trying her best to remain positive. On Saturday, Shilpa shared a page from a book that had a quote by Mark Twain.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a page with a note written on it. It read as, “I can live for two months on a good compliment.” The message further explained the importance of compliments and how it can make a person think better of themselves. “We might not think a casual compliments means all that much, but consider how we feel after someone tells us we’ve done a good job, we look good today, or they admire one of our many fine qualities. We hold our head a little more brightly. When someone gives us a compliment, we tend to think better of them, too. Clearly, they’re smart and insightful.” The note ended with a thought, “I enjoy it when someone gives me a compliment, and why not? It prompts me to give compliments as well.”

Recently, in her statement to the cops, Shilpa Shetty reportedly told that she was occupied in her own work and was not aware of what the businessman was up to. The actress has recently returned from a Vaishno Devi trip with her best friend. Shilpa has also resumed her work-related commitments after a brief break due to the case proceedings and, now is often spotted at the shooting of her dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.