Shilpa Shetty shares message on ‘Knowledge vs Wisdom’ post Raj Kundra’s bail

On September 25, took to her social media handle and shared a post on ‘Knowledge vs Wisdom’ amid the ongoing adult film case filed against her husband Raj Kundra. The post comes days after the elite businessman was given bail by the honourable court. Sharing a quote of Hermann Hesse, the actress preached that ‘knowledge can be communicated but not wisdom”.

It has been months since Raj Kundra made the headlines after he was arrested for his alleged connection with an adult film racket. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also came on the radar of the cops and witnessed her share of ups and downs. The businessman was arrested in July. Ever since then, Shilpa has been quite active on her gram and has been sharing motivational quotes and messages. The actress is trying her best to remain positive. Now, an excerpt from her latest quote read as, “Knowing things is not the same as being wise. Knowledge is the accumulation of facts and information; wisdom is knowledge tempered by experience and perspective. We can acquire knowledge from others. Becoming wise is a journey that we each must travel on our own.”

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was reportedly deemed as the ‘key conspirator’ in production and distribution of adult films via digital applications. After remaining in judicial custody for about a month, the businessman was granted bail by the court. Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty also released her official statement on the matter urging fans to give her privacy. Shilpa has also resumed her work-related commitments after a brief break due to the case proceedings and now is often spotted at the shooting of her dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.